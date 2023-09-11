We're Talking to the Culinary Producer of Amazon's "Sitting in Bars With Cake"

Inspired by true events, "Sitting in Bars with Cake" follows two best friends in their 20s navigating life in L.A. Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars, to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

"Sitting in Bars With Cake" is now streaming on Amazon Prime. For more information or to watch, visit Amazon.com.