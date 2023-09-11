Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

We're Talking to the Culinary Producer of Amazon's "Sitting in Bars With Cake"

Based on a true story, "Sitting in Bars With Cake" follows a quiet young woman discovers an unlikely guy magnet. She baked a cake for her best friend's birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. Is it a fluke or a way to find true love?
Posted at 8:30 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:30:27-04

Inspired by true events, "Sitting in Bars with Cake" follows two best friends in their 20s navigating life in L.A. Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars, to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

"Sitting in Bars With Cake" is now streaming on Amazon Prime. For more information or to watch, visit Amazon.com.

