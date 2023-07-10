We're Talking to Pranxpert Johnny Knoxville About the New Series 'The Prank Panel'

“The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends, and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.

The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

New episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more information, visit ABC.com.