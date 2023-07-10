Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

We're Talking to Pranxpert Johnny Knoxville About the New Series 'The Prank Panel'

We're talking with Johnny Knoxville about ABC's new show "The Prank Panel." It lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends, and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 08:37:38-04

“The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends, and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.

The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

New episodes premiere every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more information, visit ABC.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com