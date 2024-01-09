We're Talking to Mario Lopez, Host of the Game Show Network's 'Blank Slate'

Thinking alike can win you big bucks! We're talking with Mario Lopez, the host of the Game Show Network's Blank Slate.

Based on the board game by USAopoly and in the comedic game show format, Blank Slate is a fun and funny game show where thinking alike, in the form of matching answers to clever fill-in-the-blank questions, can win you big bucks. Each team of two friends will be paired with a comedian guest, and the teams accumulate points by matching their teammates, with a bonus if any player matches America’s top answer. The celebrities switch teams in round two, and in round three the trailing team picks the comedian partner they believe will help them win. The winning team moves on to the bonus round where they can pick a comedian to match on each question. If the team gets three matches, they walk away with $10,000!

You can watch Blank Slate on weeknights at 6pm ET on the Game Show Network.