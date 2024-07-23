Watch Now
We're Talking All Things Breeze Airways at Tampa International Airport

We're taking you to Tampa International Airport, talking all things Breeze Airways!
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Breeze Airways

We're taking you to Tampa International Airport, talking all things Breeze Airways!

They have a new route from Tampa to Pittsburgh — running on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays through the first week in September.

One goal of Breeze is to save guests time and money and they're doing so through the Guest Empowerment Program. This program allows you to handle matters digitally before you get to the airport.

People can manage their bookings right from the app — everything from customizing your flight to purchasing your seat and luggage option. It can be done in a matter of seconds. Guests who need more guidance or have a more urgent matter can also get in touch with kind GET team members in minutes.

For more information, visit FlyBreeze.com.

