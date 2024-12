We're taking you to the delightful, oversized dessert shop on the Disney Treasure - Jumbeaux's Sweets! It's inspired by Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. from Zootopia.

Bring an elephant-sized appetite as you browse a selection of more than 31 flavors of handmade gelato and ice cream, plus specialty treats, candies, and more!

