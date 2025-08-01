Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

We're taking you to the Moxy Hotel in downtown St. Pete, described as bold, playful, and effortlessly cool.

Located on buzzing Central Avenue, near Tropicana Field, it’s where fun meets finesse. Moxy St. Pete is more than a stay—it’s a playful escape for pleasure seekers and trendsetters.

Start your adventure with a complimentary Got Moxy cocktail at Bar Moxy, their chic hub for sipping and socializing.

Fuel your day at Rose’s Coffee Bar with expertly crafted brews.

Want to make some noise? Head to their podcast studio, fully equipped to capture your bold ideas.

Need to unwind? Enjoy their rooftop pool with panoramic downtown views, or relax with cocktails at the Sip N Dip Pool Bar.

For more, visit Sparrow, the sophisticated rooftop lounge, or work in the Plug & Meet spaces.

The Moxy Hotel's sleek rooms are crafted for creative souls, with fast Wi-Fi, LED lighting, and 55-inch HDTVs.

Book your staycation now by visiting Marriott.com.

For more information, check out VisitSPC.com.