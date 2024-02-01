We're taking you to 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete, learning about their beers, their passion, and their story.

In the beginning, it all started with two questions for Leigh and Mike Harting: does craft beer really make a better beer-battered fish? How are we going to put our 3 Daughters to college?

While operating a successful restaurant in St. Pete, Mike and his head chief Ty Weaver, were working on a recipe for a craft beer battered fish and decided to make it with their own hand-crafted brews. Mike, Leigh, and Ty decided it was pretty good, so they put some on tap. To their surprise, it wasn't just pretty good. It outsold every other beer they had.

As they started brewing more and as the popularity of the beers grew, they decided to try to find a small but more advanced brewing system that would fit in the restaurant. Instead, they came upon an industrial-sized, 30-barrel brewhouse that took up more space than the entire dining room itself. Exasperated, Leigh looked at him and asked the all-important question: "How many beers do we have to sell to put to our three daughters through college?" And so, 3 Daughters Brewing was born, officially opening its doors in St. Pete in December of 2013 in a small 1600 square-foot tasting room.

3 Daughters Brewing has since grown into one of the largest independent breweries in Florida. They have two tasting rooms — one in St. Pete and the other in Clearwater Beach.

You can find 3 Daughters Brewing in every major retailer, amusement park, liquor store, and most major restaurants throughout Florida.

For more information, visit 3DBrewing.com.