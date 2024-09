Kicking off its 25th year of frights, Howl-O-Scream starts tonight at Busch Gardens! You can expect new scare zones and a new Alice in Wonderland-themed house. We sent our photographer Michael through the looking glass!

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights at Busch Gardens now through November 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.