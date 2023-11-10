Veterans Day is tomorrow, November 11 and we're giving a special salute to one local veteran.

Bonnie Kirby served in the U.S. Navy as a Medical Corpsman. She's currently raising her son while working at Tampa General Hospital.

She and her colleague Lauren Ozorowsky started a new group within TGH to bring together fellow team members who are also military veterans. They give each other moral support, put on events, and show that veterans are everywhere!

Bonnie also survived breast cancer while working full-time and raising her son!

Thank you Bonnie for your service and for your commitment to your son, your fellow veterans, your colleagues, and the community.