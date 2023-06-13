Watch Now
We're Celebrating Grimace's Birthday!

We know birthdays with McDonald’s hold a certain magic. That’s why, this June, we’re excited to invite you to celebrate a McDonaldland icon who will finally get his moment in the birthday spotlight.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 08:45:44-04

It’s Grimace’s birthday! And the party’s now underway at participating McDonald’s locations.

They're celebrating with the Grimace Birthday Meal, featuring a special berry-flavored shake, available for a limited time.

The meal also comes with a medium fry and the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

In lieu of gifts, Grimace’s only birthday wish is for fans to Round-Up their total to the nearest dollar to help Ronald McDonald House Charities families.

If you were curious, Grimace was born in 1971, making him a youthful 51 years old!

For more information, visit McDonalds.com.

