We're Celebrating Grimace's Birthday!

We know birthdays with McDonald’s hold a certain magic. That’s why, this June, we’re excited to invite you to celebrate a McDonaldland icon who will finally get his moment in the birthday spotlight.

It’s Grimace’s birthday! And the party’s now underway at participating McDonald’s locations.

They're celebrating with the Grimace Birthday Meal, featuring a special berry-flavored shake, available for a limited time.

The meal also comes with a medium fry and the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

In lieu of gifts, Grimace’s only birthday wish is for fans to Round-Up their total to the nearest dollar to help Ronald McDonald House Charities families.

If you were curious, Grimace was born in 1971, making him a youthful 51 years old!

For more information, visit McDonalds.com.