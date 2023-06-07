Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

We're Catching Up with '100 Day Dream Home' Hosts and Tampa Locals, Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt

Mike and Brian Kleinschmidt, hosts of HGTV's '100 Day Dream Home' and Tampa Bay locals, join us in studio to talk about the show's new season!
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 10:09:45-04

Mike and Brian Kleinschmidt, hosts of HGTV's '100 Day Dream Home' and Tampa Bay locals, join us in studio to talk about the show's new season!

'100 Day Dream Home' airs Fridays at 9pm on HGTV. For more information, check out HGTV.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com