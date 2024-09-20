Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay Sept. 20 - 22

End-of-Summer Silent Disco
- Friday, September 20 starting at 7pm
- Caddy's Treasure Island - 9000 West Gulf Boulevard Treasure Island, FL 33706
- $10 gets you a pair of headphones for the evening. You have the option to switch back and forth between three DJs playing a bunch of different genres. Don't like what a channel is playing, change the color! Want to take a break and have conversation? Slip off your headphones and talk amongst friends.
- Eventbrite.com
Glam for the Girls
- Friday, September 20 from noon - 5pm
- FloridaRAMA - 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Makeovers & Photo Shoots: 20 local breast cancer survivors will receive complimentary makeovers and a professional photo shoot capturing their beauty and strength.
- On-site mammograms: In partnership with local healthcare providers, 10 women will receive free mammograms to promote early detection and proactive health management.
- Photography for a Cause: Roaming photographers will capture moments of the day, with proceeds from photo sales and donations benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida.
- Coffee with St. Pete Girl Bosses: A morning coffee event hosted by St. Pete Girl Bosses will take place from 8:30 -10:30 a.m., bringing together local, female entrepreneurs.
- FloridaRAMA.art
International Coastal Cleanup Day
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9:30am - 1pm
- Hubbard's Marina Shell Key Ferry - 3500 Pinellas Bayway South Tierra Verde, FL, 33715
- The day starts with a scenic ferry ride from Fort DeSoto Park to Shell Key, a pristine 1,828-acre archipelago. Once there, attendees will work together to remove trash and debris from the beaches, helping to protect the delicate ecosystems and ensure this crucial habitat remains a safe haven for wildlife.
- TakeMar.org
Free Museum Day
- Saturday, Sept. 21
- The Dali Museum - 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Free gallery admission for Pinellas County residents. Online reservations are highly recommended. Walk-ups will be available as space allows. Upon arrival, guests will need to show their pre-reserved ticket and Pinellas County ID for entry.
- Reserve a Ticket: TheDali.org
- Imagine Museum - 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
- To ensure a comfortable experience, entry will be based on timed tickets.
- Reserve a Ticket: Eventbrite.com
- The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art - 150 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Limited walk-up tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event, but admission cannot be guaranteed without a reservation.
- Reserve a Ticket: TheJamesMuseum.org/Events
- The Museum of Fine Arts - 255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Complimentary museum entry for Pinellas County residents with a valid ID.
- Reserve a Ticket: MFAStPete.org
- Museum of Motherhood - 2606 Fairfield Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- St. Petersburg Museum of History - 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Available to Pinellas County residents.
- The Woodson African American Museum of Florida - 2240 9th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Enjoy an exciting new exhibition and fun programs for all ages throughout the day.
- Henry B. Plant Museum - 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
- The Dali Museum - 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Girls in Aviation Day
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10am - 2pm
- Sheltair Aviation TPA - 4751 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- Young people of all ages are welcome to come and learn about aviation, meet female aviators, and explore the world of flight. This event will feature interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and inspiring speakers.
- Eventbrite.com
- Aerospace Center for Excellence - 4075 James C. Ray Dr, Lakeland, FL 33811
- Participants will be able to explore the Florida Air Museum, participate in hands-on STEM activities in our Skylab Innovation Center, and network with our local aviation business community.
- ACEedu.org
- Sheltair Aviation TPA - 4751 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
ZooTampa Kids Fun Run
- Saturday, Sept. 21 - first race starts at 7:30am
- ZooTampa - 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
- Run, hop, or crawl your way to the ZooTampa Kids Fun Run presented by Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH. This kid-friendly event features four exciting races: a 2K ZooRun, 1K ZooRun, Toddler Trot, and Diaper Dash.
- ZooTampa.org
St. Jude Walk/Run
- Saturday, Sept. 21 - opening ceremony starts at 7:30am
- Amalie Arena - 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- The St. Jude Walk/Run is an inspiring, family-friendly event that unites people across the nation behind the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.
- fundraising.StJude.org
Latin Night at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 - 9:30pm
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium - 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
- This is an adults-only evening, filled with vibrant music, dance, and delightful marine wonders. Enjoy the Latin beats, exotic cocktails, and captivating marine life as you dance the night away under the stars.
- CMAquarium.org/Latin-Night-2024
USF Bulls vs Miami Hurricanes
- Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 7pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- GoUSFBulls.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos
- Sunday, Sept. 22 starting at 1pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- Buccaneers.com
Family Fall Fest
- Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11am - 3pm
- Water Works Park - 1710 N Highland Ave Tampa, FL 33602
- Corn maze, interactive exhibits, vendors, family resources, games, food trucks, bounce house, face painting, glitter tattoos, balloons, character visits, entertainment, giveaways, swag bags (while they last), and much more!
- Eventbrite.com
World Car-Free Day
- Tampa
- Sunday, Sept. 22 from 9am - 2pm
- There will be three major activity locations at Midtown, Encore, and HCC Ybor Plaza.
- Various activities uniquely programmed for each location will be experienced such as: vendors, urban market, entertainment, food trucks, chalk art, pickleball, children’s activities, and community organizations.
- WalkBikeTampa.org
- St. Pete
- Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 - 5pm
- Join in on an Amazing Race-style scavenger hunt around Downtown St. Pete! The catch? You have to go #CarFreeStPete, whether that be using scooters, bikes, riding the bus, or walking!
- Teams of 1-4 people are invited to compete on Sunday, September 22nd from 1-5pm. Race to complete all the challenges around downtown St. Pete and be the first team back at the final location to get the first pick in prizes. All other teams will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a prize.
- Prize Packages:
- $20 St. Pete Biking Tour gift card and $20 Red Mesa Gift Card
- $20 St. Pete Biking Tour gift card and $25 Big Catch Gift Card
- Participation prize for all teams: Choice of books from Tombolo Books!
- Bit.ly/CFSPScavengerHunt
- Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 - 5pm