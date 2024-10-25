Weekend Warmup: Things To Do in Tampa Bay October 25-27

Hurricanes Helene & Milton Benefit Concert
- Friday, October 25 from 6-9pm
- Colonel Micheal J. Horan Park - 7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
- Enjoy live music by a local Heart Tribute Band, an exclusive silent auction featuring a variety of items from hotel stays to gift cards, a raffle, delicious food and beverages available for purchase, and the option to donate to hurricane relief efforts.
- All proceeds from this event will assist employees who have been displaced from their jobs as a result of these hurricanes impacting our beach businesses
Creatures of the Night
- October 25-27
- ZooTampa - 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
- Tampa Bay’s #1 family Halloween event! Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats, and much more.
- ZooTampa.org
Jurassic Haunt
- October 25 & 26
- Dinosaur World - 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City, FL 33565
- Embark on a family-friendly adventure through themed scare zones, where excitement and enchantment await. Enjoy delightful bites and spirits as you explore!
- DinosaurWorld.com
Howl-O-Scream
- October 25, 26, 29, 30 & 31 and November 1 & 2
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - 10165 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612
- Celebrate 25 years of fear! Howl-O-Scream takes over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and so much more.
- BuschGardens.com
UNDead in the Water
- October 25 & 26 and November 1 & 2
- American Victory Ship & Museum - 705 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602
- UNDead in the Water is Tampa's premier authentic nautical haunted attraction. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive.
- UNDeadInTheWater.com
Scream-A-Geddon
- October 25 - November 2
Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park - 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525
- Experience the ultimate horror at Screamageddon. Get ready for heart-pounding scares, thrilling attractions, and a night you'll never forget!
- ScreamAGeddon.com
Riverwalk Trick-or-Treat
- Saturday, October 26 from 4-7pm
- 1.5 mile stretch from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Park
- This is a FREE community event! Children in costume and their families are invited to come and trick or treat along the Riverwalk as well as enjoy fun activities. There will be more than 50 treat stations!
- TheTampaRiverwalk.com
Ghoulish Gala
- Saturday, October 26 from 6-9pm
- Museum of Science & Industry - 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33617
- Get ready for a night of creepy delight as MOSI is transformed into a haunted haven that blurs the line between science and the supernatural. At this unearthly event, guests will get to experience:
- The thrill of MOSI’s exhibits after hours
- Spooktacular science shows and experiments
- Scary good food and brews from Zydeco Brew Werks for purchase
- A frightening feast of candy
- A costume contest featuring spooky prizes! Categories include: Spookiest, Funniest, Best Science-themed, and Best Couple
- MOSI.org
DEADtoberfest
- Saturday, October 26 starting at 4pm
- Gulfport Brewery + Eatery - 3007 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707
- This Oktoberfest celebration is being transformed into a night of the undead! Dress to impress with costume contests, Oktoberfest games, a German menu, and a killer night of live music.
- Facebook.com
Halloween on Central
- Sunday, October 27 from noon-5pm
- Twenty two blocks of Central Avenue between MLK and 31st Street will be filled with costumes, candy, entertainment, and vendors.
- GrandCentralDistrict.org
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
- October 27, 30 & 31
- Centro Asturiano de Tampa - 1913 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- Listen to a haunted evening of Halloween classics under the glow of candlelight. A string quartet will be playing everything from Thriller to the Addams Family to the Halloween theme.
- FeverUp.com
Haunted River Tours
- October 25-27
- This haunted tour promises chills, thrills, laughs and a unique glimpse into the city’s spooky history. Haunted River Tours includes a stop at Captain Patchy’s Pumpkin Barge, where each child will receive a small pumpkin and the opportunity to meet Tampa’s grumpiest tugboat Captain Patchy.
- PirateWaterTaxi.com
Spooky Pooch Costume Pawty
- Friday, October 25 from 7-11pm
- The Dog Bar - 2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners in each of our three categories: Best Ensemble, Funniest, and Most Creative. With almost 30 opportunities to win, you won’t want to miss this!
- A portion of proceeds also supports A Raining Cats and Dogs Rescue.
- DogBarStPete.com
Howl-O-Ween
- Sunday, October 27 from noon - 3pm
- Sparkman Wharf - 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- Sparkman's famous Howl-O-Ween event is back. Registration will begin at 12PM at The Modern Paws and the contest will kick off at 1PM. The competition features a variety of categories.
- SparkmanWharf.com
Buccaneers vs Falcons
- Sunday, October 27 at 1pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- Ticketmaster.com
Sabrina Carpenter: Short n' Sweet Tour
- Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm
- Amalie Arena - 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- AmalieArena.com
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana For the Ride
- Sunday, October 27 at 7:30pm
- Straz Center for the Performing Arts - 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602
- Jeff Ross never met a celebrity he wouldn’t diss. Jeff has made a name for himself flaming all and sundry on Comedy Central Roasts, scorching honorees and guests alike. Fans believe he has taken up the mantle of insult comedy from Mr. Warmth himself, Don Rickles. Flattery may get you nowhere, but insults have propelled Jeff Ross to the comedy heap’s upper reaches.
- StrazCenter.org