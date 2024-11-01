Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay November 1-3

Manatee Viewing Center
- Open daily from November 1 - April 15
- 6990 Dickman Rd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572
- The Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach circulates water from Tampa Bay for cooling, then sends the water flowing clean and warm back into the bay. In the winter months, the manatees leave colder waters to return to this warm and welcoming refuge.
- TampaElectric.com/Manatee
Aqua Lanterns
- Open select dates now through December 30
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium - 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
- Stroll through this mesmerizing marine world and discover over 30 beautifully crafted lantern displays next to the amazing real animals that will inspire you throughout the aquarium.
- CMAquarium.org
41st Annual Greek-American Festival
- November 1 – 3
- St. George Greek Orthodox Church - 9426 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654
- DreamlandAmusements.com
SerbFest St. Pete
- November 1 – 3
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church - 530 77th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33702, United States
- During these three days, our guests can indulge in delicious Serbian food and drinks, dance and sing along to live Serbian music and immerse themselves in Serbian culture while watching Serbian traditional dances.
- Facebook.com
Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon Immersive Show
- Select nights now through December 21
- The Dalí Museum - 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Inspired by Salvador Dalí’s environmental and immersive artistic creations such as those for the 1939 World’s Fair, The Dalí Dome provides the community with new multisensory experiences celebrating art of all forms. New evening shows will be presented in this unique, 360-degree format.
- TheDali.org
Pumpkin Destruction Day
- Saturday, November 2 from 10am-5pm
- Dade City Farms - 17143 Lake Iola Road in Dade City
- End the fall season with a bang at Dade City Farms' Pumpkin Destruction Day! Don’t have any pumpkins to bring? Don’t worry, they have you covered.
- Bring your own pumpkin for 10% off your admission!
- DadeCityFarms.ticketspice.com/2024-fall-festival
Bolts Run
- Saturday, November 2 — first race starts at 7:30am
- Amalie Arena - 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- RaceRoster.com
Hurricane Relief Block Party
- Saturday, November 2 from 4 - 8pm
- 300 Beach Drive NE Block
- Participating Businesses:
- Allelo Mediterranean Restaurant
- SHAPIRO'S Gallery
- Parkshore Grill
- Paciugo Gelato & Caffe
- Style Clothing
- EnnYe African Boutique
- Donations will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, Feeding Tampa Bay, and the We Are St. Pete Fund
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night
- Saturday, November 2 starting at 5pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- Gather as a community to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers.
- LightTheNight.org
SAVOR St. Pete
- Saturday, November 2 & Sunday, November 3
- Vinoy Park — 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- This is the most iconic and longest-running food & wine festival in the Bay area. Now in its 12th year, SAVOR St. Pete brings together the best in food, wine, craft beers, and premium spirits.
- SavorTheBurg.com
Pig Jig
- Sunday, November 3
- Julian B. Lane Park — 1001 N Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- Grab your koozie, bring your bib, and get ready to go hog wild at the Tampa Pig Jig on the River!
- TampaPigJig.com
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus
- November 1 - 3
- 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL, 33607
- The very best performers from more than 22 countries make up this action-jammed, fast-paced 100-minute show! There will be the Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, and more.
- GardenBrosNuclearCircus.com