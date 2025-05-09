Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Weekend Warmup: Things To Do in Tampa Bay May 9 - 11

Your Weekend Warmup for May 9 - 11
Posted

Mother's Day Flower Arranging Class

  • Saturday, May 10 from 11am - 1pm
  • Keel Farms - 5202 Thonotosassa Road in Plant City
    • Step into a world of blooms, beauty, and meaningful moments and learn to create a beautiful bouquet amongst the vineyard.
  • Eventbrite.com

DIY Perfume / Cologne Making Class

  • Friday, May 9 at 6:30pm
  • Saturday, May 10 at noon & 2:30pm
  • The DIY Room - 7402 N 56th Street, Building 480 in Tampa
    • Learn the art of crafting your own signature scent, tailored to your unique style. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine as you explore the world of fragrances in a fun, interactive setting—and take home a 4 oz bottle of your custom creation.
  • TheDIYRoom.com

You Paint Me, I Paint You – Mother’s Day Sip & Paint

  • Saturday, May 10 at 6pm
  • Sunday, May 11 at 2pm
  • Marcolina's Fine Arts Gallery - 1517 E 7th Avenue, Unit B in Tampa
    • Celebrate Mother's Day with a twist! Paint each other over wine, laughter & art. $78 for two—materials & memories included!
  • Eventbrite.com

Mother's Day Goat Yoga

  • Sunday, May 11 from 9am - 2:30pm
  • The Blind Goat Food and Drink Co. — 4106 Henderson Blvd in Tampa
    • Start Mother's Day with yoga, baby goats, and bottomless mimosas! Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just here for the cuddles and cocktails, this one-hour class promises a morning of serenity, smiles, and the friendliest, most acrobatic baby goats you’ve ever met.
  • Eventbrite.com

Mother’s Day Cake Decorating Class

  • Sunday, May 11 at 2pm
  • Union Hall - 1023 S Florida Avenue in Lakeland
    • Learn step-by-step how to decorate your very own Mother's Day-themed cake. There will have a few special options available to customize your cake and put your own twist on it. There will be access to a full bar, too!
  • AllEvents.in

Community Strides Walking Event

  • Sunday, May 11 starting at 8am
  • Teco Auburndale Trail
    • Let’s take a step toward a healthier, happier life together! This is your chance to get outside, move your body, and connect with like-minded individuals.
  • Eventbrite.com

Beach Cleanup with Salty Soul Foundation

  • Saturday, May 10 starting at 8am
  • 61 Causeway Blvd in Dunedin
    • All necessary supplies will be provided, including gloves, buckets, and trash bags.
  • Eventbrite.com

Swim Across America: Tampa Bay Open Water Swim

  • Saturday, May 10 starting at 6:45am
  • Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier
    • Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are welcome! It's all to help fight cancer at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
  • SwimAcrossAmerica.org

Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival

  • Saturday, May 10 from 9am - 3pm
  • Nathan Benderson Park - 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle in Sarasota
    • Combining culture, sport & international flavors that incorporates a 2,500-year-old tradition with the fun & excitement of an outdoor festival.
  • Eventbrite.com

AAPI Cultural Celebration

  • Saturday, May 10 from 6-9pm
  • Bonnet Springs Park Allen & Company Family Lawn
    • This event will feature performances from Japan, India, Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, and more. There will also be a variety of food vendors showcasing their delicious Asian and Polynesian cuisine and craft activities for kids.
  • BonnetSpringsPark.com

Clothing Swap Soirée

  • Saturday, May 10 from 11am - 3pm
  • Centro Ybor - 1600 East 8th Ave in Ybor City
    • Bring 10 clean, gently worn clothing or shoe items, browse some pre-loved fashion, and pick out 10 new-to-you pieces!
  • Eventbrite.com

Sidewalk Astronomy Night

  • Friday, May 9 from 7:30 - 10:30pm
  • North Straub Park - 400 Bayshore Dr NE in St Pete
    • 'The Hiking Astronomer' is hosting its final night of free public stargazing in downtown St. Pete, with views of the rising Moon coming up over Tampa Bay.
  • Facebook.com
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com