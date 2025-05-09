Weekend Warmup: Things To Do in Tampa Bay May 9 - 11

Mother's Day Flower Arranging Class
- Saturday, May 10 from 11am - 1pm
- Keel Farms - 5202 Thonotosassa Road in Plant City
- Step into a world of blooms, beauty, and meaningful moments and learn to create a beautiful bouquet amongst the vineyard.
- Eventbrite.com
DIY Perfume / Cologne Making Class
- Friday, May 9 at 6:30pm
- Saturday, May 10 at noon & 2:30pm
- The DIY Room - 7402 N 56th Street, Building 480 in Tampa
- Learn the art of crafting your own signature scent, tailored to your unique style. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine as you explore the world of fragrances in a fun, interactive setting—and take home a 4 oz bottle of your custom creation.
- TheDIYRoom.com
You Paint Me, I Paint You – Mother’s Day Sip & Paint
- Saturday, May 10 at 6pm
- Sunday, May 11 at 2pm
- Marcolina's Fine Arts Gallery - 1517 E 7th Avenue, Unit B in Tampa
- Celebrate Mother's Day with a twist! Paint each other over wine, laughter & art. $78 for two—materials & memories included!
- Eventbrite.com
Mother's Day Goat Yoga
- Sunday, May 11 from 9am - 2:30pm
- The Blind Goat Food and Drink Co. — 4106 Henderson Blvd in Tampa
- Start Mother's Day with yoga, baby goats, and bottomless mimosas! Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just here for the cuddles and cocktails, this one-hour class promises a morning of serenity, smiles, and the friendliest, most acrobatic baby goats you’ve ever met.
- Eventbrite.com
Mother’s Day Cake Decorating Class
- Sunday, May 11 at 2pm
- Union Hall - 1023 S Florida Avenue in Lakeland
- Learn step-by-step how to decorate your very own Mother's Day-themed cake. There will have a few special options available to customize your cake and put your own twist on it. There will be access to a full bar, too!
- AllEvents.in
Community Strides Walking Event
- Sunday, May 11 starting at 8am
- Teco Auburndale Trail
- Let’s take a step toward a healthier, happier life together! This is your chance to get outside, move your body, and connect with like-minded individuals.
- Eventbrite.com
Beach Cleanup with Salty Soul Foundation
- Saturday, May 10 starting at 8am
- 61 Causeway Blvd in Dunedin
- All necessary supplies will be provided, including gloves, buckets, and trash bags.
- Eventbrite.com
Swim Across America: Tampa Bay Open Water Swim
- Saturday, May 10 starting at 6:45am
- Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier
- Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are welcome! It's all to help fight cancer at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
- SwimAcrossAmerica.org
Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival
- Saturday, May 10 from 9am - 3pm
- Nathan Benderson Park - 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle in Sarasota
- Combining culture, sport & international flavors that incorporates a 2,500-year-old tradition with the fun & excitement of an outdoor festival.
- Eventbrite.com
AAPI Cultural Celebration
- Saturday, May 10 from 6-9pm
- Bonnet Springs Park Allen & Company Family Lawn
- This event will feature performances from Japan, India, Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa, and more. There will also be a variety of food vendors showcasing their delicious Asian and Polynesian cuisine and craft activities for kids.
- BonnetSpringsPark.com
Clothing Swap Soirée
- Saturday, May 10 from 11am - 3pm
- Centro Ybor - 1600 East 8th Ave in Ybor City
- Bring 10 clean, gently worn clothing or shoe items, browse some pre-loved fashion, and pick out 10 new-to-you pieces!
- Eventbrite.com
Sidewalk Astronomy Night
- Friday, May 9 from 7:30 - 10:30pm
- North Straub Park - 400 Bayshore Dr NE in St Pete
- 'The Hiking Astronomer' is hosting its final night of free public stargazing in downtown St. Pete, with views of the rising Moon coming up over Tampa Bay.
- Facebook.com