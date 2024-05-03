Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay May 3 - 5

Cinco de Mayo Block Parties
- Friday, May 3 from 5-9pm at World of Beer Westchase (9524 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626)
- Saturday, May 4 starting at 1pm at Park & Rec DTSP (100 4th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701)
- Sunday, May 5 from noon - 7pm at Krate at the Grove
Cinco de Mayo Weekend Festival
- Mad Beach Cantina in Madeira Beach
- Friday, March 3 starting at 6pm
- Saturday, March 4 - Fiesta Fun Zone starts at 4pm, DJ starts at 6pm
- Sunday, March 5 - starting at noon
- MadBeachCantina.com
Derby at the Pier
- Saturday, March 4 at the St. Pete Pier's Spa Beach Park starting at 3pm
- 13UglyMen.com/Derby-Party
Kentucky Derby Day 2024 at Tampa Bay Downs
- Saturday, May 4 - gates open at 10am, post time is noon
- If you can’t be at Churchill Downs, the Oldsmar oval is the place to experience the most exciting twi minutes in sports. Tampa Bay Downs offers an exciting live racing card, followed by the simulcast of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve. Mint juleps will be sold in the official souvenir Derby glass.
- TampaBayDowns.com/Kentucky-Derby-Day
Tampa Theatre screening the original 'Star Wars' trilogy films
- Saturday, May 4
- 1:15PM - Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
- 4:30PM - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- 7:45 PM - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)
- TampaTheatre.org