Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay May 17-19
Margarita Wars
- Friday, May 17 — VIP admission starts at 6pm
- The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Pete
- Margarita Wars is a unique opportunity to sample margaritas created by over 21 of the Tampa Bay area's best mixologists and try your hand at tipsy judging as YOU help award Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Margarita! Plus, live entertainment, Mexican-inspired hors d'oeuvres, and other fun surprises.
- Learn more at MargaritaWarsTampaBay.com
Breaking Barriers - Exhibition, Reception & Artists Panel
- Friday, May 17 from 7 - 9pm
- USF Contemporary Art Museum
- Breaking Barriers: PORTRAIT brings together the art of twenty-two U.S. veterans and their family members. The exhibition includes a selection of sixty-six photographs from two intensive artist-led photography workshops that broaden the parameters of the portraiture genre and contribute to our understanding of the human experience.
- Learn more at USF.edu
Rides by the River
- Saturday, May 18 from 8 - 11am
- Armature Works
- Hundreds of Tampa Bay’s hottest and most exotic cars will be on display. Additionally, local dealers and automotive vendors will show off some of their latest vehicles and products. This event is open to the public and fun for all ages.
- This event is completely free to attend, but if you'd like to show off your vehicle, you'll need to pre-register.
- Learn more at ArmatureWorks.com
Brazilian Festival
- Saturday, May 18 from noon - 10pm
- Water Works Park
- This is an amazing journey into Brazil’s art, culture, and tradition. You can enjoy international acts, samba dancers, kids rides, exhibitors, and the taste of Brazilian cuisine.
- Learn more at BrazilianFestival.org
J.C. Newman Cigar Company Founder's Day & Cuban Sandwich Eating Contest
- Saturday, May 18 from 11am - 3pm
- J.C. Newman Cigar Company is opening up the doors to their factory for free tours. You can also explore the cigar museum, peruse the factory store, or just celebrate outside by enjoying live music, food trucks, lawn games, and more!
- They'll also be selling Sanchez y Haya cigars, a recreation of Tampa’s first cigar rolled in 1886, for a special throwback price of 5 cents each (limit 2 per person) with any purchase of $20 or more.*
- Learn more at JCNewman.com
Market on Main
- Sunday, May 19 from 10am - 3pm
- 401 Main Street in Safety Harbor
- Safety Harbor's Market on Main every Sunday offers local hand-crafted items, local food vendors, produce, fresh orange juice, pickled products, and much more! Selection varies each week to bring you something new each time you visit the market.
- Learn more at Facebook.com/SHMarketonMain