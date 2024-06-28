Watch Now
Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay June 28-30

Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Imagine Museum's Opening Reception for Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art

  • Friday, June 28 from, 5-8pm
  • 1901 Central Avenue in St. Pete
  • Meet the artists and enjoy live music, Japanese treats, specialty drinks, and a celebrity cosplayer!
  • ImagineMuseum.com/Graphic-Worlds

Food Truck Rally

  • Friday, June 28 from 6-11pm
  • 222 22nd Street S in St. Pete
  • Some of St. Pete’s best food trucks will be onsite serving a variety of different noms for you to enjoy while you kick back, sip on a brew, and listen to live music!
  • 3DBrewing.com

Rays Black Legacy Game

  • Friday, June 28 at 6:50 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals
  • Tropicana Field
  • Fans can purchase a special Black Legacy Game package that includes a limited edition hat designed by local artist Zulu Painter and a seat in the Lower Reserved
  • MLB.com/Rays/tickets/specials/themes/black-legacy-game

Rays Invasion

Rays Dog Day & Yandy Díaz Bobblehead Giveaway

  • Sunday, June 30 at 1:40 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals
  • Tropicana Field
  • Fans can purchase a special Dog Day package that includes a Dog Day-themed gift and a seat in the Party Deck. Items will be available for pick up in the Party Deck through the 6th inning.
    • NOTE: Each ticket is for one human and their pup. Fans with two or more dogs must have an additional adult "owner" accompanying the additional canine.
  • The first 12,000 fans at Sunday's game will also get a Yandy Díaz bobblehead
  • MLB.com/Rays/tickets/specials/themes/dog-day-june

Tampa Terror Ghost Tours

  • Join us for a journey into Tampa’s haunted streets on a guided ghost tour that will expose the history and spine-tingling hauntings lurking in the shadows of the lightning capital of North America.
  • TampaTerrors.com
