Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay June 28-30

Your Weekend Warmup for June 28 - 30
Imagine Museum's Opening Reception for Graphic Worlds: Exploring Comic and Anime Art
- Friday, June 28 from, 5-8pm
- 1901 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- Meet the artists and enjoy live music, Japanese treats, specialty drinks, and a celebrity cosplayer!
- ImagineMuseum.com/Graphic-Worlds
Food Truck Rally
- Friday, June 28 from 6-11pm
- 222 22nd Street S in St. Pete
- Some of St. Pete’s best food trucks will be onsite serving a variety of different noms for you to enjoy while you kick back, sip on a brew, and listen to live music!
- 3DBrewing.com
Rays Black Legacy Game
- Friday, June 28 at 6:50 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals
- Tropicana Field
- Fans can purchase a special Black Legacy Game package that includes a limited edition hat designed by local artist Zulu Painter and a seat in the Lower Reserved
- MLB.com/Rays/tickets/specials/themes/black-legacy-game
Rays Invasion
- Saturday, June 29 at 4:10 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals
- Tropicana Field
- Fans can purchase a special Rays Invasion package that includes a limited edition hat and a seat in the Lower Level
- MLB.com/Rays/tickets/specials/themes/rays-invasion
Rays Dog Day & Yandy Díaz Bobblehead Giveaway
- Sunday, June 30 at 1:40 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals
- Tropicana Field
- Fans can purchase a special Dog Day package that includes a Dog Day-themed gift and a seat in the Party Deck. Items will be available for pick up in the Party Deck through the 6th inning.
- NOTE: Each ticket is for one human and their pup. Fans with two or more dogs must have an additional adult "owner" accompanying the additional canine.
- The first 12,000 fans at Sunday's game will also get a Yandy Díaz bobblehead
- MLB.com/Rays/tickets/specials/themes/dog-day-june
Tampa Terror Ghost Tours
- Join us for a journey into Tampa’s haunted streets on a guided ghost tour that will expose the history and spine-tingling hauntings lurking in the shadows of the lightning capital of North America.
- TampaTerrors.com