Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay January 31 - February 2

Your Weekend Warmup for January 31 - February 2
13th Annual Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- Saturday, February 1 from 10am - 3pm
- Plant City Airport - 4007 Airport Rd, Plant City, FL 33563
- Featured highlights will be numerous aircraft on display, a car show, and operating model train layouts. First responder vehicles and personnel along with train safety vehicles and equipment will also be in the lineup.
- There will be many hands-on stations for kids, including STEM education exhibits and flight simulators from the Aerospace Center for Excellence, Young Eagles discovery flights conducted by our local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter, Scout merit badge opportunities, a pinewood derby, and many other activities.
- MyTBAA.org/PTA
Historic Baseball Trolley Tour
- Saturday, February 1 from 9-11am
- St. Petersburg Museum of History - 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
- Curated by the Society for American Baseball Researchers (SABR), the tour will travel through the history of America’s pastime in St. Pete. Explore the training fields and facilities from 1914 to 1960, and learn about the teams, players, owners, and unique history of the original Spring Training destination!
- SPMOH.com
Chinese New Year Celebration
- Saturday, February 1 from 11:30am - 4pm
- Water Works Park - 1701 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- Suncoast Association of Chinese Americans (SACA) is thrilled to host Chinese New Year 2025, celebrating the Year of the Snake! This will be a vibrant day of authentic cuisine, traditional music, and captivating cultural performances.
- SACATampaBay.org
Bridgerton Afternoon Tea Experience
- Saturday, February 1 from 2 - 5pm
- Joseph's Tea Room - 25028 US 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763
- Guests get to choose their own pot of tea from a list of high-quality tea blends. Then, the glass of champagne is served! The first course is a delicious berry delight salad followed by the presentation of a three-tier tray for each table. Each tray is filled with assorted croissant and tea sandwiches, scones and tea biscuits served with Devonshire cream and jam, and petit desserts. End it all with delicious chocolate-covered strawberries!
- JosephsTea.com
The Amazing Acro-Cats!
- January 30 - February 2
- Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall - 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759
- The Amazing Acro-Cats, featured in the Netflix series Cat People, are coming to Clearwater! This troupe of trained house cats, all former orphans, rescues, and strays, give a one-of-a-kind, 90-minute purrformance that includes cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, ringing bells, balancing on balls, and performing other feats of agility and acrobatics.
- The show finale is the only all-cat band in the world: Tuna and the Rock Cats! The Rock Cats play guitar, drums, and piano, and they've been joined by the Jazz Cats on saxophone, trumpet, and clarinet.
- RuthEckerdHall.com
Dog Speed Dating & Adoption Event
- Saturday, February 1 from 1 - 4pm
- Clay Center of St. Petersburg - 2010 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Mingle with other dog lovers, enjoy great company, and who knows, maybe even find a furry friend to adopt. Enjoy a fun day "speed dating" five local dog rescue organizations and meet their cute pups!
- Eventbrite.com
Paint Your Pet Workshop
- Sunday, February 2 starting at 10:30am
- Brew Hub - 3900 S Frontage Rd, Lakeland, FL 33815
- Join in a fun Sunday and paint your pet (or a friend's as a gift)! Ticket includes a glass of wine or beer. Grab lunch after painting at the featured Food Truck (Connie Sue Korean BBQ) and enjoy live music. Everything is provided to complete your pet portrait.
- Text (919) 946-2279 to register
Whiskey Riot: A Festival of Whiskeys
- Saturday, February 1 from 4 - 7pm
- The Coliseum - 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- The world of whiskey is vast; diving in can be daunting. This festival offers samplings of hundreds of whiskeys, seminars, and fantastic conversations with whiskey lovers, distillers, brand founders, and more to arm you with the tools you need to become a whiskey expert.
- WhiskeyRiot.com
Ybor City Flea
- Sunday, February 2 from noon - 4pm
- The Cuban Club - 2010 N Avenida Republica De Cuba, Tampa, FL
- Filled with rich history and culture, you’ll get to spend the day shopping, snacking, sipping, and dancing the day away surrounded by all of your favorite local artists and small businesses. From wares to home decor, you can find everything that’s been on your shopping bucket list.
- TheIndieFlea.com
Vertical Oyster Garden Building Workshop
- Saturday, February 1 from 10am - 1pm
- Weedon Island Preserve Cultural & Natural History Center - 1800 Weedon Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- You can help drill and sort oyster shells, prepare wire for the vertical oyster gardens (VOG), and help finish assembling 200 VOGS that will be deployed back out in the environment.
- Eventbrite.com
Glow in the Park: 5K + 1 Mile Walk
- Saturday, February 1 from 5 - 7pm
- Vinoy Park - 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Make sure to wear your favorite GLOW costumes to shine for health! Enjoy great music, fun glow games, a vendor village, and much more!
- RunSignup.com
Hunt for Sasquatch 10K, 5K & One-Mile Run
- Saturday, February 1 starting at 7:30am
- Bone Valley ATV Park - 10427 County Road 630 W, Mulberry, FL 33860
- This adventure will lead you through the trails of Bone Valley complete with uneven terrain, small hills and a chance to spot the elusive Sasquatch!
- RunSignup.com
Bend, Bubbles, & Brunch!
- Sunday, February 2 starting at 10am
- Epicurean Hotel Pool Deck - 1207 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
- Recenter and restart with poolside yoga. Keep the relaxation going with a complimentary glass of champagne at the end of class. Enjoy all-day pool access and stay for brunch at Élevage with 15% off for yoga participants.
- EpicureanHotel.com