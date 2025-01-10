Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay January 10-12

Your Weekend Warmup for January 10 - 12
Pirate Pup Parade & Costume Contest
- Sunday, January 12 from 10am - 4pm
- Pups of all types can strut their stuff down Water Street. Guests with dogs and dog-lovers alike are invited to bring their pups to Water Street Tampa to enjoy the parade, pet-friendly activities, and even a Pirate Pup Costume Contest. Guests can also enjoy face painting, pet caricatures pet adoptions with Mercy Full Pet Project, and more.
- WaterStreetTampa.com/Pirate-Pup-Parade-Costume-Contest
Tampa Oyster Fest
- Sunday, January 12 from 1-5pm
- Tabellas at Delaney Creek - 5818 Causeway Blvd in Tampa
- Enjoy delicious oysters, live music, fun activities & more! It's all for a good cause, benefitting Frameworks of Tampa Bay.
- TampaOysterFest.com
Tampa Bay Barbecue Festival
- Saturday, January 11 & Sunday, January 12
- Vinoy Park - 701 Bayshore Drive in St. Pete
- What could be better than sitting waterside, enjoying some smokey barbeque, sipping on a cold beer, playing cornhole, and listening to some great live bands? This festival is full of rich & smoky brisket, juicy chicken, fall-off-the-bone ribs ,and delicious craft beer & cocktails.
- TampaBayBarbecue.com
Polk County Taco Week
- January 10-19
- A celebration of all things TACO! Local participating restaurants will offer unique taco deals and experiences you will only be able to get during Taco Week.
- See participating restaurants: PolkCountyTacoWeek.com
The Rocket Man Show
- Friday, January 10 at 7:30pm
- Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st Street S in St. Pete
- Crashland into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour promo videos and photos. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of Elton’s greatest hits, gorgeous costumes, and fierce piano playing.
- TheMahaffey.com/Show/Rocket-Man
Tribute to Elvis starring Dwight Icenhower
- Saturday, January 11 at 2pm & 7pm
- Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center - 4951 78th Avenue
- Returning for his 8th straight appearance at the PPPAC, Dwight Icenhower is a Five Time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist. Dwight is considered to be one of the best Elvis Tribute Artists in the world today.
- eTix.com
Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
- Saturday, January 11 at 8:30pm
- First Baptist Church - 1900 Gandy Blvd N in St. Pete
- Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in St. Petersburg. Discover the music of Queen vs. ABBA under the gentle glow of candlelight.
- FeverUp.com
Skywatch: Mars in Opposition
- Friday, January 10 from 7-9pm
- Museum of Science & Industry - 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa
- Join MOSI astronomers for SkyWatch! Throughout the evening, our expert astronomers will guide you in viewing the stars, planets, and celestial wonders through telescopes.
- MOSI.org/Event/Skywatch
Resolution Rumble Pickleball Tournament
- Saturday, January 11 starting at 8:30am
- Southwest Recreation Complex - 13120 Vonn Road in Largo
- Enjoy the world's fastest-growing sport in a fun and competitive Saturday tournament. This is an open tournament featuring two males, two females, or co-ed. Each team is guaranteed 4 seeding games and at least 1 bracket play game.
- PlayLargo.com
Polar Plunge
- Saturday, January 11 at 9am
- Morningside Recreation Complex - 2400 Harn Blvd in Clearwater
- Are you brrrrrrr-ave enough to participate in the Polar Plunge? Come see how long you can brave the cold water. Outlast your opponents to win a prize and bragging rights. After you dry off, enjoy music by the pool while warming up with a cup of hot chocolate.
- Call (727) 562-4280 to RSVP
St. Pete Paint Party
- Sunday, January 12 starting at 11:30am
- Bayboro Brewing Co. - 2390 5th Avenue S in St. Pete
- Create your very own vibrant Surf Shack masterpiece with step-by-step guidance
- WineAndCanvas.com
Girl Talk: Cupcakes, Cookies & Crafts – Positivity Jar Workshop
- Saturday, January 11 from 11:45am - 1pm
- Alessi Bakery - 2909 West Cypress Street in Tampa
- Kick off 2025 with an evening of connection, creativity, and encouragement! Together, you'll create personalized Positivity Jars filled with motivational quotes, affirmations, and heartfelt reminders that you can turn to on life’s tougher days.
- Eventbrite.com
Woodland Animal Cookie Decorating Class
- Sunday, January 12 starting at 11am
- Keel Farms - 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- This is a creative and relaxing cookie decorating class where you'll bring adorable woodland animals to life! Decorate six beautifully designed cookies featuring a raccoon, bear, fox, deer, mushroom, and a rustic tree ring.
- EllieMaesBakery.com