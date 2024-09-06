Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay for September 6 - 8

Your Weekend Warmup for September 6 - 8
Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Select nights from September 6 - November 2
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Busch Gardens® Howl-O-Scream® returns in full force, taking over the entire park with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows, and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.
- BuschGardensTampa.com
Boose & Boos Ghost Tour & Pub Crawl
- Every Thursday - Sunday
- Starting at Tampa Bay Brewing Company - 1600 E 8th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
- Hear some of Ybor’s most famous haunted stories, follow in the footsteps of deceased cigar smugglers and rum runners, and even encounter some roosting chickens in Tampa’s most historic community, all while having time to enjoy some tasty beverages along the way!
- NightlySpirits.com
First Friday Flicks
- Friday, September 6 starting at 8pm
- Safety Harbor Waterfront Park - 105 Veterans Memorial Ln, Safety Harbor, FL 34695
- Free outdoor movie screening of E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
- Facebook.com
US 103.5 Country Jam
- Saturday, September 7 starting at 7pm
- Yuengling Center - 4202 East Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33620
- RIAA Platinum recording artist Cody Jinks will headline the event, joined by up-and-coming Texas singer-songwriter Jake Worthington, in an evening that helps benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
- US1035.iHeart.com
Kids Art Fest
- Saturday, September 7 from 10am - 2pm
- Dunedin Fine Art Center - 1143 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin, FL 34698
- The Dunedin Fine Art Center and the Kiwanis of Dunedin are sponsoring the Free Kid’s Art Fest 2024. This is an event where children from preschool age to 12 years can participate in a variety of free art related activities. DFAC will also be celebrating the opening of the new children’s hands on exhibit, “Artsy Adventures.” There will be free hot dogs(while they last), music, car painting provided by FL Auto Exchange, games and more!
- DFAC.org
FitFest
- Saturday, September 7 & Sunday, September 8
- Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds - 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610
- FitFest is the pinnacle event where athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and industry professionals converge to celebrate the power of physicality, strength, and endurance. With a rich history of showcasing top-tier talent, hosting world-class competitions, and featuring industry-leading exhibitors, this event has become a beacon for those seeking unparalleled inspiration and cutting-edge innovations.
- USAFitFest.com
Buccaneers vs. Commanders
- Sunday, September 8, kickoff at 4:25pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607