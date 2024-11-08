Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay for November 8-10

Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market
- Friday, November 8 - Sunday, November 10
- Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall
- The Holiday Gift Market is the Junior League of Tampa’s largest fundraiser, bringing together merchants and shoppers for a unique shopping event. Attracting thousands of shoppers and over 200 merchants, the Holiday Gift Market raises vital funds for the organization's community projects and programs.
- JLTampa.org
Florida Aquarium - Veteran's Day
- Friday, November 8 through Monday, November 11
- The Florida Aquarium — 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, Florida 33602
- Military personnel will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to The Florida Aquarium. This offer must be redeemed in person at the ticket window.
- FLAquarium.org
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Veteran's Day
Blippi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- November 9 & 10 - Showtimes at noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm & 5:30pm
- For one weekend only, Blippi will take the stage at Stanleyville Theater for a NEW family-friendly interactive experience! Join Blippi as he makes learning fun and builds confidence through curiosity.
- BuschGardens.com
Red Bull Flugtag
- Saturday, November 9 starting at 1pm
- Tampa Convention Center
- Around 80,000 spectators are expected! Crews will launch their aircraft off a 27-foot-tall flight deck constructed over the Tampa Convention Center Marina. They will be evaluated by celebrity judges, including Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and NFL Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks.
- This will be the third Red Bull Flugtag to happen in Tampa, as it was previously held in the city in 2011 and 2008.
- RedBull.com
Repticon
- Saturday, November 9 & Sunday, November 10
- Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center
- Repticon is a popular reptile and exotic animal expo that brings together enthusiasts, breeders, and vendors from around the region. It features a wide range of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and other exotic animals.
- Visitors can explore educational presentations, live animal displays, and opportunities to purchase reptiles, supplies, and accessories.
- It’s a family-friendly event, perfect for both seasoned reptile hobbyists and those curious to learn more about these fascinating creatures.
- Repticon.com
Pops in the Park
- Saturday, November 9 starting at 6:30pm
- Vinoy Park in St. Pete
- This is one of the biggest traditions in Tampa Bay. You bring the blanket and a picnic and the Florida Orchestra will provide the perfect soundtrack of free music under the stars. They'll be playing movie music, Broadway hits, and classical favorites.
- FloridaOrchestra.org
USF vs Navy
- Saturday, November 9 — kickoff at noon
- Raymond James Stadium
- USFBullsTix.com
Buccaneers vs 49ers
- Sunday, November 10 — kickoff at 1pm
- Raymond James Stadium
The Eras Cruise
- Sunday, November 10 at 5pm
- 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 33602
- It’s time to party like it’s 1989! Set sail with fellow mega fans on a Taylor-inspired cruise that promises to be a legendary experience. The Eras Cruise is a family-friendly event. Here’s what you can expect on the StarShip Version:
- Dance the night away on the top deck with a huge dance party, featuring the greatest hits from every “era”.
- Red Carpet Runway: Come dressed in your best reds, sparkles, or sequins to walk the red carpet on the top deck. Show off your style and channel your inner Taylor!
- Friendship Bracelets: Swap friendship bracelets with fellow fans and create lasting memories.
- Cruise the Waters of Tampa Bay: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Downtown Tampa as you celebrate all things Taylor and enjoy a buffet dinner.
- YachtStarShip.com