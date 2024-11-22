Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay for November 22 - 24

Your Weekend Warmup for November 22 - 24
Winter Village
- November 22 - January 5, 2025
- Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park - 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- Celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Tampa! You can enjoy ice skating, shopping, and waterfront dining.
- WinterVillageTampa.com
Thanksgiving Wine Tasting
- Friday, November 22 from 6-8pm
- Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel - 4200 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
- This wine tasting includes 20+ wines curated for sharing with friends & family, accompanied by Hors d'oeuvres & live music.
- ShopInternationalPlaza.com
St. Pete BikeFest
- November 22 - 24
- OCC Road House & Museum - 10575 49th St N, Clearwater, FL 33762
- It includes concerts, personal appearances by Orange County Choppers, bike shows,
- SaintPeteBikeFest.com
Suncoast Jazz Festival
- November 22 - 24
- Sheraton Sand Key Resort - 1160 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
- Enjoy three days of some of the best, live performers. You can enjoy big easy-flavored early jazz, American songbook, modern acoustic jazz, swing, blues, and even a touch of rockabilly and gospel.
- SuncoastJazzFestival.com
Brews & Blues Beer & Music Festival
- Saturday, November 23 from 5 - 10pm
- Armature Works - 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- This year’s festival features even more local and national breweries and a blues live music lineup on stage on the Armature Works Pier, plus the option for unlimited tastings and special food vendor offerings.
- ArmatureWorks.com
RoyLaCroix 70s Experience Musical Benefit for Hurricane Victims
- Friday, November 22 from 7 - 9pm
- FloridaRAMA - 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Roy LaCroix and his musical guests relive the music and memories of the 1970s in a 75-minute interactive program that showcases the songs and artists that made the decade great!
- Eventbrite.com
Loop into the Light
- Saturday, November 23 starting at 4:30pm
- HOB Brewing Co - 931 Huntley Ave, Dunedin, FL 34698
- Honor the memory of loved ones who have passed on and celebrate the strength of community support. It costs $10 per lantern and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit mental health agencies.
- FreemanSound.org
India Festival Tampa Bay
- Saturday, November 23 from 10am - 10pm
- Florida State Fairgrounds - 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610
- This is a festival of arts and dances in which nearly 1,000 participants from 4 years to senior citizens showcase their talents and participate in dance competitions.
- All proceeds are invested back into the community to promote youth education and maintain the Indian Heritage.
- IndiaFestivalTampaBay.com
Mezzo Market
- Saturday, November 23 from 11am - 4pm
- Baum Avenue between Intermezzo and Green Bench Brewing
- Featuring boutique shops, vintage foods, handmade products, plants, food, and more!
- MezzoMarket.co
USF vs Tulsa
- Saturday, November 23 at 3:30pmBAMStPete.com
- Raymond James Stadium
Bucs 'Build & Watch Party'
- Sunday, November 24 from 1 - 3:30pm
- Bricks & Minifigs - 2775 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
- Bring the whole family to build, hang out, and enjoy the Bucs game on TV. While cheering for your favorite team, participants can unleash their imagination with access to our party room bulk and build whatever comes to mind!
- Registration is just $10 per person and includes all the LEGO you need for building and a large tub of bulk to take home.
- BAMStPete.com
Miracle on 34th Street at Tampa Theatre
- Sunday, November 24 starting at 3pm
- Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- TampaTheatre.org