Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay December 20 - 22

Your Weekend Warmup for December 20 - 22
Aqua Lanterns
- Open select dates now through February 2, 2025
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium - 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
- Stroll through this mesmerizing marine world and discover over 30 beautifully crafted lantern displays next to the amazing real animals that will inspire you throughout the aquarium.
- CMAquarium.org
YuleTides
- Open select dates now through January 5, 2025
The Florida Aquarium - 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
- Discover a brand-new coastal holiday tradition for the whole family! It features a beautiful tree made from upcycled beach materials, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, holiday carols with a twist, and more!
- FLAquarium.org
Christmas at Dinosaur World
- Open select dates now through January 5, 2025
Dinosaur World - 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City, FL 33565
- The park comes alive with the glow of miles of sparkling Christmas lights, winding through ancient pathways, and colossal Christmas lantern displays illuminating majestic dinosaurs and festive scenes.
- DinosaurWorld.com
Florida Orchestra 'Holiday Pops'
Saturday, December 21 at 2pm & 8pm
- Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- Sunday, December 22 at 2pm & 7:30pm
- Ruth Eckerd Hall - 1111 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759
- The greatest holiday tradition in Tampa Bay! There’s no place like The Florida Orchestra for the comfort and joy of your holiday favorites, including music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Polar Express, Handel’s Messiah, Sleigh Ride and more, performed by your world-class TFO musicians.
- FloridaOrchestra.org
Candlelight: Christmas Special featuring 'The Nutcracker' & More
- Saturday, December 21 at 6:30pm & 9pm
- Centro Asturiano de Tampa - 1913 N Nebraska Ave in Tampa
- Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Tampa. Discover the music of The Nutcracker and more under the gentle glow of candlelight.
- FeverUp.com
Rockapella Christmas
- Saturday, December 21 starting at 8pm
- Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - 405 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755
- Rockapella brings its exciting, internationally acclaimed, a cappella sound back to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with a night of holiday classics! The superstars will perform holiday classics like Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and White Christmas with their original holiday hits The Hope We Hold, Christmas Without You, and more.
- RuthEckerdHall.com
'A Christmas Carol' Play
- Performances by RicheySuncoastTheatre.com, CarrollwoodPlayers.org, and freeFallTheatre.com
'It's a Wonderful Life' Play
- Performances by AmericanStage.org and StrazCenter.org
It's a Grinch Pajama Storytime!
- Saturday, December 21 from 9:30 - 10:30am
- Tombolo Books - 2153 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Bring the kiddos down for a special reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Black Crow is offering special kid-sized cocoa for $2. Holiday jammies are encouraged for all attendees!
- TomboloBooks.com
Gingerbread Habitats
- Saturday, December 21 from 10:30am - 12:30pm
- Boyd Hill Nature Preserve - 1101 Country Club Way S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
- Get creative by building gingerbread habitats for local wildlife using candies and icing. This fun, family-friendly activity combines art and nature, making for a delightful day of crafting and learning!
- Events.StPeteParksRec.org
Holiday Lighted Boat Parade
- Saturday, December 21 at 6:15pm
- The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands, travels through the Convention Center basin, and up to the Heights where the boats will turn around and head to Sparkman Wharf where judging will occur and the parade will end. All registered boats will receive prizes!
- TheTampaRiverwalk.com
Sky’s the Limit Hurricane Relief Concert
- Saturday, December 21 from 11am - 10pm
- SkyBeach Hotel & Marina - 6800 Sunshine Skyway Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
- Facebook.com/events/444542428387186