Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay August 23-25

Your Weekend Warmup for August 23-25
Bucs vs. Dolphins
- Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm
- Raymond James Stadium - 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
CatVideoFest
- Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm
- Sunday, August 25 at 6pm
- Monday, August 26 at 7:30pm
- Tuesday, August 27 at 7:30pm
- Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
- CatVideoFest is… exactly what you’re hoping it is: A compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.
- A portion of the proceeds from the Tampa Theatre shows will benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
- TampaTheatre.org
Cats 'N Mats Kitty Yoga
- Saturday, August 24 from 10am - noon
- The Cat Box - 3015 46th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
- Stretch, bend, and flow surrounded by furry adoptable felines from Friends of Strays. It's an all levels yoga with a twist, and will be a meow-velous time!
- A portion of proceeds benefits Friends of Strays.
- Eventbrite.com
Sushi & Sumo Battle
- Saturday, August 24 at 2pm & 6pm
The Gathering at Armature Works - 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
- This will be an unforgettable night at the Sushi and Sumo Battle, featuring world-renowned sumo champions in thrilling matches! This unique event offers fans a rare opportunity to witness the strength, skill, and tradition of sumo wrestling up close.
- SushiSumoBattle.com
wearable ART
- Saturday, August 24 from 6:30-10:30pm
- Dunedin Fine Art Center - 1143 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin, 34698
- For the past seventeen years, Wearable Art designers have shocked, defied, and delighted audiences with fashions that arrest the senses and excite the imagination! DFAC’s Wearable Art designers have gone on to receive international acclaim at New Zealand’s renowned World of Wearable Art Show with fashions incorporating kinetic illusion, unlikely materials, pop-culture, and outrageous theatre.
- DFAC.org
Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest
- Saturday, August 24 from noon - 3pm
- Morean Center for Clay - 420 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- This decadent fundraising event features a variety of submissions categorized by youth/teen, novice, professional and specialty (gluten-free). Sample a dozen different tasty treasures and vote on your favorite flavor. Pre-registered attendees will receive a 12-count box to fill with the mini-cupcakes of their choice and will vote for their favorite flavor to win the People’s Choice award.
- MoreanArtsCenter.org
Ronald McDonald House Charities Volunteer Day | Hosted by the Trailblazers
- Sunday, August 25 from 10am - noon
- Ronald McDonald House East - 401 7th Ave S., St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- This is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and support families in need. The group will be assisting in a variety of household chores to help keep the house clean, comfortable and welcoming for the families staying there.
- Register at TheJamesMuseum.org
Be the Ball Charity TopGolf Tournament
- Sunday, August 25 starting at 2:30pm
- TopGolf - 10690 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619
- The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation is hosting its second annual charity Top Golf tournament.
- Be the Ball will feature 34 teams of 6 players competing, followed by a post-event dinner celebration on the rooftop deck, attended by professional athletes, sponsors, and event participants.
- Funds raised will benefit the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
- Bemayfield.org/BeTheBall
Pawty in the Plaza
- Sunday, August 25 starting at 10am
- Raybon Plaza - 536 Channelside DrTampa, FL 33602
- Get ready for a Pawsome good time at Pawty in the Plaza! It supports Mercy Full Project, a local pet rescue organization.
- This is your chance to find your new furry friend among a group of adoptable dogs and puppies, so come prepared to give lots of belly rubs. Spin the wheel for some exciting giveaways and shop pet-themed products from The Modern Paws pop-up shop.
- WaterStreetTampa.com