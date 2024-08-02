Weekend Warmup: Things to Do in Tampa Bay August 2-4

Your Weekend Warmup for August 2-4
Summer Games at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- Weekdays at 1:15pm & 3:30pm and weekends at 11:15am, 1:15pm, and 3:30pm
- Enjoy a variety of games to play and fun competitive challenges for kids ages 3-12 every day. Daily Bingo will also be available for all ages!
- CMAquarium.org
Stuffed Animal Flight School
- Friday, August 2 & Saturday, August 3 from 3-4pm
- Florida Air Museum - 4175 Medulla Road in Lakeland
- Does your Stuffed Animal dream of flying? Do they feel the need for speed? Do they crave adventure? If so, enroll now in Stuffed Animal Flight School at the Florida Air Museum!
- Step 1: Identify which of your stuffed animals has what it takes.
- Step 2: You and your stuffed animal attend mandatory orientation (see event details for dates).
- Step 3: Leave your stuffed animal with our experienced team of aviation professionals for a rigorous flight training program.
- Step 4: Return the following day between 1-3 p.m. to collect your newly winged pilot!
- Note to Parents: Orientation will include a presentation and video of the activities that the stuffed animals will be "participating in" while in flight school. A photo will be taken of the child with their animal as they say goodbye. The next day, the child will pick up their animal who will have "successfully completed flight school." They will go home with their new pilot certificate, a logbook to be used for future flights, the photo from orientation, and a set of pilot wings for the animal and the child.
- Eventbrite.com
Pasco Scallop Fest
- Friday, August 2 & Saturday, August 3 from 5-10pm
- SunWest Park - 17362 Old Dixie Hwy in Hudson
- This will be a sun-soaked extravaganza at Sunwest Park, featuring live music, delicious food trucks, mesmerizing fireworks, and a whole lot more!
- mypas.co/PascoScallopFest
17th Annual Back-to-School Fair
- Saturday, August 3 from 10am-2pm
- Westshore Plaza Shopping Mall in Tampa
- FREE backpacks are given to the first 1,000 kids in the backpack line. It usually starts to form around 9am, so get there early and don't miss out!
- There will also be live entertainment, hands-on activities, workshops, speaker sessions, and so much more.
- In addition, local exhibitors will be providing all sorts of back-to-school-related information including health & wellness, safety, private and public schools, resources, childcare, after-school programs, school supplies, tutors, children’s retailers, finances, and much more!
- Eventbrite.com
Back 2 School Bash
- Saturday, August 3 from noon - 4pm
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds - 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover
- This FREE community extravaganza, held in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, is the ultimate way for kids in grades K-12 to gear up for the August 12 start of school.
- Hillsborough County Public Schools will be on hand to provide information about essential resources for students, including nutritional health tips, tutoring services and more. Community organizations will share information about after-school programs, 4H, FFA and so much more.
- Make the most of Florida’s statewide tax-free holiday for back-to-school shopping and bring school supplies to donate to public schools in our community.
- There will also be plenty of fun and games!
- HillsboroughCountyFair.com
Last Splash Before Class
- Saturday, August 3 & Sunday, August 4 from 10am - 4pm
- Dade City Farms - 17143 Lake Iola Road in Dade City
- This will be a weekend full of fun farm-filled activities, a food truck rally, inflatable waterslides, an obstacle course, and more.
- DadeCityFarms.ticketspice.com
VooDoo Bash: Burger Competition
- Saturday, August 3 from 3-9pm
- The Cuban Club - 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba in Ybor City
- Cooks from around the state will be coming together, vying for the ultimate title: Best Burger in Florida! There will also be local vendors and live music.
- It all benefits the VooDoo Chef Foundation, which has awarded more than $100,000 dollars in culinary scholarships to students in need and has helped feed more than 3,000 every year in Tampa Bay.
- VooDooChefFoundation.com
The Dinner Detective - Murder Mystery Dinner Show
- Saturdays from 6-9pm
- Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Airport / Westshore - 5312 Avion Park Drive in Tampa
- North America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
- TheDinnerDetective.com/Tampa
The VCRs - 80s Night
- Saturday, August 3 starting at 7pm
- Wild Rover Brewing Company - 13921 Lynmar Blvd in Tampa
- Get ready to transport yourself back to the groovy era of the 80s at The VCRs - 80s Night! This will be an unforgettable evening filled with nostalgic vibes, neon colors, and iconic tunes that will make you want to dance like nobody's watching.
- Eventbrite.com
Women's Self-Defense Class
- Saturday, August 3 from 1:30 - 2:30pm
- Kelly Recreation Complex - 404 Imperial Blvd in Lakeland
- You'll learn essential techniques to defend against the most common threats identified by law enforcement and assault survivors.
- Call 863-834-3284 to sign up
The Princess Bride at Tampa Theatre
- Sunday, August 4 starting at 3pm
- Tampa Theatre - 711 N Franklin Street in Downtown Tampa
- This is all part of Tampa Theatre's Summer Classics Movie Series where they screen classic movies every Sunday. The last one is August 25!
- TampaTheatre.org
Corey Avenue Sunday Market
- Sunday, August 4 from 10am - 2pm
- Every Sunday through September 29
- Corey Avenue Shopping District in St. Pete Beach
- There will be up to 85 vendors with an emphasis on local fresh, hydroponic, and organic veggies, gourmet take-out treats, locally made crafts, and live music!
- Facebook.com/CoreyAveMarketOnStPeteBeach
Free Outdoor Pilates Class with the Pilates Krewe
- Sunday, August 4 from 9:30-10:30am
- Armature Works South Lawn - 1910 N Ola Avenue in Tampa
- Get your workout on at Armature for an outdoor challenging mat Pilates class featuring an open-ended resistance band.
- Whether you are new to Pilates or a seasoned pro, this class will adapt to your level and leave you with the “good” kind of soreness and post-workout bliss.
- New attendees will receive a complimentary class pass for their first studio visit.
- ArmatureWorks.com