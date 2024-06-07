Weekend Warmup for 6/7-6/9

National Donut Day Eating Competition

The Salvation Army of Clearwater

WHAT: National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June. The Salvation Army will celebrate the work of the original ‘Donut Lassies’, who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2024, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

WHERE: Pier 60, Clearwater, Florida, grassy lawn

Celebrate Pride at Water Street Tampa! 🌈

Join Water Street Tampa for an unforgettable evening of color, music, and community spirit at our National Pride Celebration! This spectacular event is designed to unite, entertain, and inspire, while supporting a fantastic cause

Scheduled Events

Pre-Party in Via Corazon (5:30 PM – 7:00 PM)

Kick off the festivities in the heart of Water Street Tampa at Via Corazon. This lively pre-party features an array of fabulous entertainment and activities:

+ Drag Performances: Be dazzled by the charisma and charm of our stunning drag artists.

+ Live DJ: Get into the groove with beats that will keep you moving.

+ Tarot Card Readings: Discover what the future holds with mystical tarot readings.

+ Pride Face Painting & Hair Tinseling: Show your pride colors in style!

+ Pop-Up Shop by Joyful Notion: Explore a treasure trove of unique finds and pride-themed goodies.

+ Pop-Up Bar from Wine on Water / Small Giant: Enjoy pride-themed cocktails, beer, and wine available for purchase.

Silent Disco at Raybon Plaza (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

+ The celebration continues as we move to Raybon Plaza for a Silent Disco, emcee’d by the fabulous Daphne Ferraro aka The Tallest Drag Queen in Captivity! Grab a pair of headphones and dance the night away under a canopy of rainbow lights. It’s a unique way to party – choose your music vibe and dance like no one’s watching!

+ Pop-Up Bar from Wine on Water / Small Giant: Refresh yourself with a selection of pride-themed cocktails, beer, and wine available throughout the evening

Ybor City Saturday Market / Saturday, June 8 from 9am - 1pm

1901 N 19th Street in Ybor City

YborMarket.com

The Market Marie at Coachman Park*

Saturday, June 8, 10am–2pm

The beloved market takes place every month at the sparkling Coachman Park, as The Market Marie showcases more than 100 local vendors in a sprawling festival experience.

Latin Dance Class

[stpetepier.org] | June 8 | 6 p.m. | PIER - Visit the Pier and attend a unique Latin dance class hosted by Dance Flows Studio.

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY - Saturday and Sunday @ The Straz from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm – TICKETS $29

Bluey is a pup with a loving family, a big imagination and a lot of energy. She loves to play with her little sister, Bingo, and loves to get her dad to join in the fun. On this Sunday, though, Dad is looking forward to a nap, which means the sisters will have to pull out all the stops to get Dad to play. Originally an Australian television children’s show, Bluey has been praised as “arguably the best television series in the world” by The Guardian. Like the show, this stage presentation is sure to delight young and old alike

TAMPA BAY RAYS – PRIDE NIGHT AT 4:00

As the Rays host the Orioles, they’re celebrating Pride Month all night long on Saturday, including free Rays Pride Jerseys for the first 12,000 fans.

Rays Baseball Italian Heritage Game

Tropicana Field St. Petersburg

Sunday, June 9 at 1:40 p.m. vs Baltimore Orioles Celebrate Italian Heritage at Tropicana Field on Sunday, June 9 when the Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles. Fans can purchase a special Italian Heritage package that includes a limited edition hat and a seat in the Lower Box.