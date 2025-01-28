Ways to Beat Cabin Fever with Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

January means new routines, a new start, and the possibility of being cooped up inside thanks to our weather.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some great ideas to beat cabin fever this winter for both the adults and the kids in your family!

For more information on all products discussed, visit:



Beaches.com

Travelers can beat the 'Winter Blues' by booking a stay at any Beaches Resort and receive up to $400 in instant credit, along with $175 spa credit and $175 experience credit towards an Island Routes tour for stays of seven nights or longer. To receive the instant credit, guests can book any qualifying Beaches Resort vacation from now through January 31, 2025, for travel anytime now through the end of 2027, using booking code WBS2024. Following booking, registration is required on the applicable Beaches sale link in order to receive the spa and tour experience credit. Families can take advantage of the sale at all three Beaches Resorts, including Beaches Negril, where multi-gen groups can book a stay in the spacious Firesky Reserve Villas or Eventide Penthouse Suites.

Crayola.com

JoannaVargas.com

To find details on all of these great ways to beat cabin fever this winter, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.