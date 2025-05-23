Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Watson Clinic Urgent Care: Your One-Stop Shop for Urgent Medical Needs

Watson Clinic is your one stop shop for all your Urgent Care needs.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Watson Clinic

When unexpected health issues arise, having a reliable and comprehensive urgent care facility can make all the difference. Dr. Rajendra Sawh from Watson Clinic joins us to talk about the clinic’s commitment to being a one-stop shop for all your urgent care needs.

Dr. Sawh explains that Watson Clinic offers various services, including walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, diagnostic imaging, lab tests, and family care.

Understanding the difference between an emergency department and urgent care can also be crucial for making informed medical decisions. Dr. Sawh says emergency rooms are designed for serious and life-threatening conditions, while urgent care is appropriate for less severe health issues. He continues — choosing urgent care can lead to significantly lower costs and reduced wait times for minor health concerns.

For those in need of urgent medical care, Watson Clinic is conveniently located at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805. Patients can visit WatsonClinic.com or call 863-680-7271 for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com