Watson Clinic Urgent Care: Your One-Stop Shop for Urgent Medical Needs

When unexpected health issues arise, having a reliable and comprehensive urgent care facility can make all the difference. Dr. Rajendra Sawh from Watson Clinic joins us to talk about the clinic’s commitment to being a one-stop shop for all your urgent care needs.

Dr. Sawh explains that Watson Clinic offers various services, including walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, diagnostic imaging, lab tests, and family care.

Understanding the difference between an emergency department and urgent care can also be crucial for making informed medical decisions. Dr. Sawh says emergency rooms are designed for serious and life-threatening conditions, while urgent care is appropriate for less severe health issues. He continues — choosing urgent care can lead to significantly lower costs and reduced wait times for minor health concerns.

For those in need of urgent medical care, Watson Clinic is conveniently located at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805. Patients can visit WatsonClinic.com or call 863-680-7271 for more information.