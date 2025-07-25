Watson Clinic Urgent Care Offers ER Service Without the Cost & Wait

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Watson Clinic

Watson Clinic Urgent Care South is proud to provide high-quality medical services seven days a week, catering to the urgent health needs of the community. The clinic offers an alternative to traditional emergency room visits, combining expert care with convenience.

Patients seeking immediate attention will appreciate the clinic's commitment to providing ER-level services without the long wait times and hefty costs typically associated with hospital emergency departments.

Watson Clinic Urgent Care South is equipped with advanced medical capabilities, offering essential services including CT scans, IV fluids, and minor surgical procedures, ensuring that patients receive the comprehensive care they need on-site.

Watson Clinic Urgent Care South is located at 1033 N Parkway Frontage Road in Lakeland. For more information, visit WatsonClinic.com.