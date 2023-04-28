Watch Nathalie Boltt New Film & See Her on Panels at the Sunscreen Film Festival

Watch Now
The Sunscreen Film Festival is underway and one of the most celebrated guests to attend this year is Nathalie Boltt. She joined us to talk about her film that's being screened at the festival and the panels she'll be on.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 08:25:37-04

The Riverdale star's comedy film, A.T.A.C.K., is being screened at the festival. You can watch it at 1:45pm at the AMC Sundial in St. Pete. It's about Actors Typecast As Crooks and Killers.

Boltt will also be on two panels. One of them is on Friday, April 28 at 4pm, called "FILMMAKING: A Director, a Producer and a Studio Exec Walk into a bar." Hear from industry pros as they discuss the balance between all these roles and how solutions can be created in order to push a film past the finish line.

She will also be on a panel on Saturday, April 29 at 10am, called the Chicks Making Flicks Power Brunch. She'll be talking about directing Riverdale and the use of music and sound design to heighten drama and action.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Sunscreen Film Festival, visit SunscreenFilmFestival.com.

