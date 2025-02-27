Walk the Red Carpet: Tampa Theatre Hosting Oscars Watch Party on Sunday, March 2

Walk the red carpet at Tampa's Majestic Movie Palace on Sunday, March 2 for Tampa Theatre's 26th annual Hollywood Awards Night Oscars watch party!
For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.
Walk the red carpet at Tampa's Majestic Movie Palace on Sunday, March 2 for Tampa Theatre's 26th annual Hollywood Awards Night Oscars watch party!
For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com