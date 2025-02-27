Watch Now
Walk the Red Carpet: Tampa Theatre Hosting Oscars Watch Party on Sunday, March 2

Walk the red carpet at Tampa's Majestic Movie Palace on Sunday, March 2 for Tampa Theatre's 26th annual Hollywood Awards Night Oscars watch party!
For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.

