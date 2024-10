Voodoo Brewing Co. is now open in St. Pete!

Owner Bob Skepnek joins us, talking about his vision for the brewpub to be a community hub, not just for beer but also as a space with live music, games, and a welcoming atmosphere where locals and visitors alike can gather.

For more information, visit SaintPetersburg.VoodooBrewery.com. Voodoo Brewing Co. is located at 220 4th Street N in St. Pete.