Volunteer Opportunities with Feeding Tampa Bay + A Healthy & Affordable Recipe!

It's a fresh New Year full of possibilities! This spring, Feeding Tampa Bay's new facility will open, making room for volunteers. Currently, 5,000 are needed per month. That number will grow, but for now, they're inviting any and all who want to help!
For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.
Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shares a fresh, healthy & affordable recipe:
Mediterranean Crusted Salmon, Tomato, Avocado & Olive Relish, and Mixed Field Greens
Ingredients for the Crust: (2 to 4 servings)
- 5-6 oz. Filets
- 4 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- Juice From 1 Medium Size Lemon
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh Minced Dill
- 3 Cloves Fresh Minced Garlic
- 1 Whole Shallot Minced
- 1 Tablespoon Fresh MincedOregano
- 2 Tablespoon Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Method:
- Place Salmon filets on a pre-sprayed cookie sheet, and season lightly with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.
- Combine all ingredients into a small mixing bowl.
- Using a pastry brush spread the mixture evenly over the filets.
- Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 8-10 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 145 is achieved.
Ingredients for the Relish:
- ½ Cup Crumbled Feta Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
- 1 Medium Size English Cucumber, Small Dice
- ¼ Cup Fresh Minced Italian Parsley
- ½ Cup Halved Grape Tomatoes (Yellow and Red if Possible)
- ⅔ Cup Halved Kalamata Olives
- ½ Cup Ripe Avocado, Small Dice
- 1 Tablespoon Minced Capers (Optional)
- 4 Cups Mixed Baby Field Greens
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Method:
- Combine all ingredients (Except Mixed Baby Field Greens) into a Medium size mixing bowl.
- Season with the desired amount of salt and pepper.
- Plate crusted, baked salmon filets onto a handful of mixed baby field greens.
- Lastly, top with a generous amount of relish. Enjoy!