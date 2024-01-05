Volunteer Opportunities with Feeding Tampa Bay + A Healthy & Affordable Recipe!

It's a fresh New Year full of possibilities! This spring, Feeding Tampa Bay's new facility will open, making room for volunteers. Currently, 5,000 are needed per month. That number will grow, but for now, they're inviting any and all who want to help!

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.

Executive Chef Daniel Graves also shares a fresh, healthy & affordable recipe:

Mediterranean Crusted Salmon, Tomato, Avocado & Olive Relish, and Mixed Field Greens

Ingredients for the Crust: (2 to 4 servings)



5-6 oz. Filets

4 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Juice From 1 Medium Size Lemon

1 Tablespoon Fresh Minced Dill

3 Cloves Fresh Minced Garlic

1 Whole Shallot Minced

1 Tablespoon Fresh MincedOregano

2 Tablespoon Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Method:



Place Salmon filets on a pre-sprayed cookie sheet, and season lightly with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.

Combine all ingredients into a small mixing bowl.

Using a pastry brush spread the mixture evenly over the filets.

Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 8-10 minutes, or until an internal temperature of 145 is achieved.

Ingredients for the Relish:



½ Cup Crumbled Feta Cheese

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Medium Size English Cucumber, Small Dice

¼ Cup Fresh Minced Italian Parsley

½ Cup Halved Grape Tomatoes (Yellow and Red if Possible)

⅔ Cup Halved Kalamata Olives

½ Cup Ripe Avocado, Small Dice

1 Tablespoon Minced Capers (Optional)

4 Cups Mixed Baby Field Greens

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Method:

