Voices of Hope for Aphasia Hosting Word Play - A Crossword Puzzle Gala This Week

Voices of Hope for Aphasia is hosting Word Play, a fun-filled night of word-game competitions, dinner, and opportunities to give. It's all happening this Thursday, June 8 at Banquet Masters in Clearwater.

The evening will feature a special tribute to Tampa’s own Merl Reagle, the nationally syndicated crossword puzzle constructor.

For people with aphasia, the effort to find the right words is a daily struggle. Voices of Hope helps guide its members with programs that emphasize communication in increase their quality of life.

For more information, visit WordPlayTampaBay.com.