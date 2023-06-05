Watch Now
Voices of Hope for Aphasia Hosting Word Play - A Crossword Puzzle Gala This Week

Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 08:31:23-04

Voices of Hope for Aphasia is hosting Word Play, a fun-filled night of word-game competitions, dinner, and opportunities to give. It's all happening this Thursday, June 8 at Banquet Masters in Clearwater.

The evening will feature a special tribute to Tampa’s own Merl Reagle, the nationally syndicated crossword puzzle constructor.

For people with aphasia, the effort to find the right words is a daily struggle. Voices of Hope helps guide its members with programs that emphasize communication in increase their quality of life.

For more information, visit WordPlayTampaBay.com.

