Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vive Media Studios

With the New Year, many families are starting to plan their next vacation getaway. And if you’re dreaming of sun, sand, and a place that offers a true taste of the Caribbean, travel expert Carmen Ordonez is taking us to Turks and Caicos -- specifically to Ocean Club Resorts on the stunning Grace Bay Beach.

Book your stay at OceanClubResorts.com.