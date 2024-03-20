Vigo Importing Company Donating 50,000 Servings of Rice to Feeding Tampa Bay

As a local family business in Tampa since 1947, Vigo Importing Company is committed to helping families put food on their tables.

They are proud to be collaborating with WFTS as part of our Food for Families campaign and Feeding Tampa Bay. They are donating 50,000 servings of Vigo brand Cilantro Lime Rice to help fight food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area.

Vigo has a longstanding partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay and provides frequent food donations, the goal is to limit food waste and help those facing food insecurity. Last year - Vigo donated 150,000 servings of rice and soup to Feeding Tampa Bay and they regularly donate food products to the Feeding Tampa Bay pantry.

For more information, visit VigoFoods.com and AlessiFoods.com.