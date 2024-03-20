Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Vigo Importing Company Donating 50,000 Servings of Rice to Feeding Tampa Bay

As a local family business in Tampa since 1947, Vigo Importing Company is committed to helping families put food on their tables.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 07:48:32-04

As a local family business in Tampa since 1947, Vigo Importing Company is committed to helping families put food on their tables.

They are proud to be collaborating with WFTS as part of our Food for Families campaign and Feeding Tampa Bay. They are donating 50,000 servings of Vigo brand Cilantro Lime Rice to help fight food insecurity in the Tampa Bay area.

Vigo has a longstanding partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay and provides frequent food donations, the goal is to limit food waste and help those facing food insecurity. Last year - Vigo donated 150,000 servings of rice and soup to Feeding Tampa Bay and they regularly donate food products to the Feeding Tampa Bay pantry.

For more information, visit VigoFoods.com and AlessiFoods.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com