VIGO Gives Back Through Feeding Tampa Bay

As Food for Families soon comes to a close this year, We want to thank Vigo for their support and incredible donation of their pantry staple, yellow rice. Thanks to them, 85,000 sides of rice will be served around Tampa Bay.

With so many struggling to make ends meet, partners like Vigo and initiatives like Food for Families are truly placing healthy food options on tables throughout Tampa Bay.

For more information visit: abcactionnews.com/gives

Featured Recipe

Vegetarian Paella (2 - 3 Servings)

Ingredients :

4 oz. Plant Based Chicken Strips

4 oz. Vigo Yellow Rice (Cooked)

¼ Cup Yellow Summer Squash (Med. Dice)

¼ Cup Zucchini (Med. Dice)

¼ Cup Cauliflower (Small Florets)

¼ Cup Red Onion (Med. Dice)

¼ Cup Broccoli (Small Florets)

½ Cup Yellow and Red Bell Pepper (Med. Dice)

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Fresh Minced Garlic

2 oz. White Wine

½ Cup Vegetable Stock

Pinch Saffron (Optional)

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Method :

In a medium size saute pan add the olive oil, on medium heat. When the oil starts to shimmer add all of the vegetables, garlic and “chicken”…saute until vegetables just become tender. (and Chicken is golden brown) Next deglaze the pan with the white wine. When wine has reduced by half, add the vegetable stock and pre-cooked Vigo rice.

Cook for about 3 to 4 minutes until rice is hot and absorbs all of the vegetable stock. Season with salt and pepper then enjoy!!!

