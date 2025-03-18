Watch Now
Veterans Needed: Join The Mission Continues for Community Service in Tampa

The Mission Continues is a national veteran service and volunteer organization dedicated to empowering veterans to serve under-resourced communities across the U.S. The mission is coming to Tampa Bay!
The Mission Continues, a veteran service and volunteer organization that deploys veterans across the U.S. to help under-resourced communities, is now accepting applications for veteran volunteers for service projects in Tampa for the ninth annual Mass Deployment.

This year, hundreds of veterans will work on community projects in Tampa from Friday, June 20 to Tuesday, June 24 to improve the community.

Veterans interested in volunteering for this meaningful deployment should submit their application by Friday, March 21. To apply, visit MissionContinues.org/Operation-Tampa-Bay-Blitz.

