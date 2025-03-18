Veterans Needed: Join The Mission Continues for Community Service in Tampa

The Mission Continues, a veteran service and volunteer organization that deploys veterans across the U.S. to help under-resourced communities, is now accepting applications for veteran volunteers for service projects in Tampa for the ninth annual Mass Deployment.

This year, hundreds of veterans will work on community projects in Tampa from Friday, June 20 to Tuesday, June 24 to improve the community.

Veterans interested in volunteering for this meaningful deployment should submit their application by Friday, March 21. To apply, visit MissionContinues.org/Operation-Tampa-Bay-Blitz.