Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Very Eric Carle' Exhibit Opening at Glazer Children's Museum on May 25

"Very Eric Carle" is a new exhibit coming to the Glazer Children's Museum, just in time for summer! It's fabulous for kids (and parents) who love the Very Hungry Caterpillar and Eric Carle's other beloved books. It's very immersive and interactive.
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 08:06:10-04

This summer, families can step into colorful adventures in Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit, opening at Glazer Children’s Museum on May 25.

Very Eric Carle is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle.

At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of Eric Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery.

Each story is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

The exhibit is open from May 25 to September 8 at Glazer Children's Museum. For more information, visit GlazerMuseum.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com