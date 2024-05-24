'Very Eric Carle' Exhibit Opening at Glazer Children's Museum on May 25

This summer, families can step into colorful adventures in Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit, opening at Glazer Children’s Museum on May 25.

Very Eric Carle is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by the art of beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle.

At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors step into the pages of Eric Carle’s colorful picture books. His classic “Very” series, all illustrated in his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery.

Each story is a testament to Eric Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.

The exhibit is open from May 25 to September 8 at Glazer Children's Museum. For more information, visit GlazerMuseum.org.