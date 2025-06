Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Varsity Spirit

Varsity Spirit is making history with the launch of the first-ever professional cheerleading league, giving elite athletes paid opportunities to continue their cheer careers beyond high school and college, with national visibility, team contracts, and a new path for top-tier talent.

