Vaping: Know the Truth - Youth Vaping Prevention & Resources to Quit

Since 'Vaping: Know the Truth' launched, the curriculum has reached more than one million students across the country in less than three years.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Feb 06, 2024
E-cigarette use remains a public health crisis among youth and young adults with more than 2.1 million middle and high schoolers currently using e-cigarettes, according to the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

Nearly one in four students surveyed use e-cigarettes vape every day or nearly daily, underscoring the highly addictive nature of nicotine, which is harmful to developing brains.

It doesn’t stop there. A recent study revealed that teen cannabis use has increased by 245% over the past two decades and approximately 15% of high school seniors who have ever used cannabis become daily or near daily users.

We're discussing the youth e-cigarette public health threat, including details on the growing problem of youth cannabis vaping, with Amy Taylor, chief of community engagement at Truth Initiative, and Laquesha Wilkins, assistant principal at Grier Middle School.

For more information, visit TruthInitiative.org/Vaping-Curriculum.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

