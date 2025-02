As USF's 20th varsity sport, the brand new Bulls women's lacrosse team is getting ready for their first game for this inaugural season! We're talking with head coach Mindy McCord.

Their inaugural game is happening on Friday, February 7 at 7pm vs Kennesaw State.

For more information, tickets, and the full schedule, visit GoUSFBulls.com/Sports/Womens-Lacrosse.