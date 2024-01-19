Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

USF All Girl Cheer Claims Second Straight UCA National Championship

The USF All Girl Cheer Team just brought home a pair of national titles from the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) College Nationals in Orlando!
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 08:13:52-05

The University of South Florida All Girl Cheer Team, led by head coach Sandy Clarke, brought home a pair of national titles from the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) College Nationals in Orlando, securing their second-straight national championship in the Division IA Game Day competition and the squad's first in the Division IA Traditional competition.

USF became the first-ever Division I program to win national titles in both All Girl Game Day and All Girl Traditional competitions in the same year. The wins marked the fifth and sixth UCA national championships earned by the USF cheer programs in the last four years.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com