USF All Girl Cheer Claims Second Straight UCA National Championship

The University of South Florida All Girl Cheer Team, led by head coach Sandy Clarke, brought home a pair of national titles from the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) College Nationals in Orlando, securing their second-straight national championship in the Division IA Game Day competition and the squad's first in the Division IA Traditional competition.

USF became the first-ever Division I program to win national titles in both All Girl Game Day and All Girl Traditional competitions in the same year. The wins marked the fifth and sixth UCA national championships earned by the USF cheer programs in the last four years.