Memorial Day is many things – barbeques, parades and the unofficial start of summer. But most importantly the holiday is to honor the more than 600,000 Americans who, since World War I, have lost their lives while in service to our nation.

Now back for its 6th year, USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor, dedicated to American service members who gave their lives, offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in poppies – the international symbol of remembrance – to honor and reflect on Memorial Day and its significance.

Since 2018, over 50,000 visitors have experienced the free, two-sided, temporary installation in person. The wall, which will be on display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. over Memorial Day weekend, stretches over 130-feet in length and 8 ½ feet tall. Over 600,000 poppies fill up one side of the wall each representing a life lost, while on the other side features panels providing an education about America’s participation in various wars and the lives lost.

NEW this year, the Poppy Wall of Honor features new and refined images, patterns and textures to help bring more realism to the stories, quotes, and content that tell the story of Memorial Day. Visitors to the Poppy Wall will also hear new audio stories for the first time.

The Poppy Wall of Honor is located at the base of the Lincoln Memorial, between the Reflecting Pool and the Korean War Memorial and will be on display from May 23 through May 25.

