Uptown Music & Art Festival Happening in Downtown Tampa This Weekend

The Uptown Music &amp; Art Festival is coming to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa this weekend!
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 22, 2024
The Uptown Music & Art Festival is coming to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa this weekend! This is a community-focused event, highlighting the rich and diverse culture of the Tampa Bay area.

It's happening May 25 & 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit UptownMusicFestival.com.

It's being produced by UEG Productions, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. This goal of this organization is to financially support other local nonprofits that provide critical services to the underserved in the Tampa Bay area and music and arts education programs for youth.

