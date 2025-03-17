Up to 35% of Seniors Fall Each Year: Simple Routines to Keep You Steady as You Age

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ArchWell Health

Archwell Health joins us with some important information on how to prevent falls.

Falls may be more common than you think! It's estimated up to 35% of seniors fall each year. All it takes is one to seriously impact a person's lifestyle & independence.

Some of the common reasons for falls and trips include vision issues, lower body weakness, balance issues, and even hazards in your home.

It's especially important for older adults to have a regular exercise routine. Exercises that strengthen your knees, hips, and legs are the best way to keep your balance as you age. This could be a lightweight routine, yoga or chair yoga, or using a resistance band to do 20 minutes of exercise each day.

It's important to talk to your primary care doctor about your concerns regarding falls. ArchWell Health completes a fall risk assessment for all our members.

For more information, visit ArchWellHealth.com