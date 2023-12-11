Watch Now
Unwrap the Savings: Expert Tips for Finding the Best Ways to Save this Holiday Shopping Season

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares tips and gift ideas that'll help you make the most of your last-minute shopping list without breaking the bank.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Dec 11, 2023
The holiday clock is ticking, but it's not too late to make last-minute shopping a breeze. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares tips and gift ideas that'll help you make the most of your last-minute shopping list without breaking the bank.

From budget-friendly gifting ideas to exclusive items that'll make celebrations extra special, Trae shares all the ways you can get amazing gifts at great prices at Target – even if you waited until the very last minute to shop.

For more information, visit Target.com.

