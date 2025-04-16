Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Unlock Your Potential with CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is your one-stop shop for everything job-related in the Tampa Bay area, whether you're a job seeker, a career changer, an employer, or a community partner.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Career Source Tampa Bay

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is your one-stop shop for everything job-related in the Tampa Bay area, whether you're a job seeker, a career changer, an employer, or a community partner.

They're hosting two upcoming job fairs:

  • Wednesday, April 23 from 10am - 2pm at Steinbrenner Field
    • Pre-register at JobNewsUSA.com
    • Companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews & making immediate job offers.
  • Friday, April 25 from 11am - 2pm with MacDill AFB & Air Station Clearwater
    • 13805 58th Street N in Clearwater
    • Open to all active duty, guard/reserve, DoD civilians, veterans & family members.

For more information, visit CareerSourceHP.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com