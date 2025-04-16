Unlock Your Potential with CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Career Source Tampa Bay

CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas is your one-stop shop for everything job-related in the Tampa Bay area, whether you're a job seeker, a career changer, an employer, or a community partner.

They're hosting two upcoming job fairs:



Wednesday, April 23 from 10am - 2pm at Steinbrenner Field

Pre-register at JobNewsUSA.com Companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews & making immediate job offers.

Friday, April 25 from 11am - 2pm with MacDill AFB & Air Station Clearwater

13805 58th Street N in Clearwater Open to all active duty, guard/reserve, DoD civilians, veterans & family members.



For more information, visit CareerSourceHP.com.