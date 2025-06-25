United Way Suncoast Announces $14.13 Million Investment in Community Impact

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast (UWS) has unveiled a bold plan to strengthen local communities through a new round of Community Impact Investments amounting to $14.13 million over the next three years. This funding will support 67 high-impact programs across its five-county service area, focusing on critical needs in educational opportunities and financial security.

Describing this initiative as an "investment," UWS emphasizes the importance of enhancing the work of nonprofit partners during a time of rising community demands and increasing challenges in mission-driven work. By investing strategically, the organization aims to maximize community benefits, returning $2.75 for every dollar spent.

Celeste Roberts, CEO of The Skills Center and one of the recipients of UWS funding, joined us to share her thoughts on the significance of this investment.

Josh Dunn, UWS vice president, also highlighted the recent release of the ALICE report, which details the rising cost of living in the region.

In addition to the Community Impact Investments, United Way Suncoast actively supports the community through various initiatives. They're part of an event on Thursday, June 26 at 9:30am at Oxford Exchange, launching the Verizon Community Disaster Resilience. Backed by a $275,000 grant from Verizon, this collaborative effort with Habitat for Humanity aims to enhance disaster preparedness and recovery in Tampa, one of 14 cities nationwide benefiting from the initiative.

The launch event will include a video screening about resilience and feature a panel of experts, including Marcus Coleman, vice president of Community Resilience at United Way Worldwide, and other key speakers.

For more information on United Way Suncoast’s programs and ongoing efforts, visit UnitedWaySuncoast.org.